Moving the Medical Mile to new heights

New partnership with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Mary Free Bed brings rehabilitation care for children to a new level

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Big announcement on the Medical Mile today. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Mary Free Bed have become partners in pediatric rehabilitation.

The partnership allows for pediatric patients to get rehabilitation at the same time of their hospital care.

They've already seen success in one of their first patients. Lyli Shults is a young girl with spina bifida who was able to receive rehabilitation care along side her healthcare, "Earlier in her journey of care while she was still on a ventilator, receiving care through her tracheostomy, and in ventilated care by virtue of bringing our specialists from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, virtually on site into Mary Free Bed to come alongside the Mary Free Bed providers so that collaboratively, we can support her to begin the process of rehabilitation sooner." Chad Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Health West Michigan says the collaboration between the two hospitals will truly enhance the level of care, expand access to care, and increases specialization of care within West Michigan.

Bryan Williams Vice President of Medical Group and Outpatient Operations with Mary Free Bed adds that this new collaborative allows for faster and more affordable care for pediatric patients, "It will speed up the process of care, and then help with the transitions of care for the community. And just makes it so you can go to one place or one, you know, one partnership for those things as opposed to having to care fragmented, you know, you know, you know, across hospitals."

There are nearly 40 doctors from Helen DeVos Children's hospital that will be working with Mary Free Bed to provide care alongside rehabilitation specialists.

