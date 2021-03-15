New lung cancer screening guidelines

Screening age lowered to 50 and anyone who smoked for 20 years instead of 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If caught early, lung cancer can be curable. But the key is catching it early. That's why the U.S. Preventative Task Force has issued new guidelines that lower the screening age from 55 to 50 and reduces smoking history from 30 years to 20.

Dr. Tom Gribbin, a medical oncologist with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, says the screening for lung cancer is simple, painless and quick.

"It's called the single breath hold CT Scan," Dr. Gribbin said. "You lay on a CT table, there's no IV, there's no IV Contrast, there's no medication given, you hold your breath and in about 10 seconds the scan is done."

Dr. Gribbin adds that the single breath CT Scan is very effective in finding lung cancer early and saving lives.

You must wait 30 days after your last COVID 19 vaccination before scheduling your screening. In some patients the vaccine causes a swelling of the lymph nodes that could present on the CT Scan as a false postive.

If you fit the guidelines of a past or present smoker 50 or older your lung cancer screening is covered by the Affordable Care Act.

SYMPTOMS OF LUNG CANCER

a cough that doesn’t go away after 2 or 3 weeks

a long-standing cough that gets worse

chest infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

persistent breathlessness

persistent tiredness or lack of energy

loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

