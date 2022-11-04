Successful sobriety gets more support with new Pine Rest treatment

The Partial Hospitalization Day Program fills a gap in treatment plans for patients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The journey to sobriety is one that takes courage, support and the right resources to make sure patients have what they need to create a new life free of substance abuse. Until recently there's been a gap in treatment between in-patient treatment and returning to life at home.

Now there's a new treatment available in West Michigan for patients needing support bridging that gap in their treatment journey to sobriety.

Pine Rest is filling that need between inpatient stay and the return to regular life with their Partial Hospitalization Day Program which provides an opportunity for more intensive treatment while allowing patients to return home in the evening.

Mariah DeYoung is the Substance Use Director at Pine Rest, "This is a step down between our residential programming where people are with us 24/7, and our inpatient or intensive outpatient programming, which is three times a week for three hours, so nine hours a week."

DeYoung says this new treatment option fills a critical gap for patients working on their sobriety, "It's a big change to go from not being home at all, to only being in treatment for nine hours a week. So this is that really nice in between have, I got to get my kid from basketball and make dinner and do all these things in the evening and deal with the stress of trying to go through substance abuse treatment to but then I get that support the very next day for a good chunk of my day so that I can do it again that evening, and I can work on mending those relationships."

This treatment is for those who no longer need 24/7 care in a residential program but are still experiencing cravings, lack of social support, need or medication assisted treatment and their relapse potential is high.

You can learn more about the Partial Hospitalization Day Program at Pine Rest here.

