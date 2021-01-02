No hugs for you

Lack of hugging during COVID can affect your health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've had to give up a lot of things during the pandemic in order to stop the spread of the virus, and that includes hugs.

While it may not seem like a big deal, research show that hugging not only improves your mental health but your physical health, too.

April Kaiserlian, a psychotherapist, mindfulness instructor and co-founder of Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the need for daily hugs.

Hugging decreases the heart rate, blood pressure and the release of cortisol which gives people better control over their stress hormones. It also increases your immune system and improves your sleep.

Without these daily doses of touch, our physical health can decline.

Here are a few ways to substitute hugs until we can get the real one:

Wrap a cozy blanket around your shoulders and tug on it to simulate hugging

Take a soft oversized pillow and hug it in front of you or prop it up behind your back

These might not be as good as the real thing, but they are a way to release some of that feel good hormone oxytocin.

