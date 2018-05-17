GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After sharing my story about my mother’s dementia journey, one of the biggest questions I got was how to tell the difference between normal and dementia.
WedMD put together a great explainer that can help you understand the difference and if you or your loved one may need to see a doctor about their memory issues.
And what about those word games? The can delay the onset of dementia, but they can’t stop it from happening. Dementia is a progressive disease that affects the connections between brain cells, and there is no cure.
