Paws to Celebrate fundraiser

The money raised goes to help every aspect of training a service dog.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Service dogs play such a vital role in helping those who need a companion to live an independent and full life. We're lucking enough in West Michigan to have a national service dog training facility like Paws With A Cause.

There are many ways to help support this program through donations. Right now Paws With A Cause is holding it's largest fundraiser Paws To Celebrate.

The money raised goes to help every aspect of training a service dog. From breeding to raising puppies and individually training each dog to fit the needs of their client. 

