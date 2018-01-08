GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Many of us strive for perfection even when it comes to our fruits and vegetables. However, experts warn that looking for the perfectly shaped tomato is creating a food waste crisis.

According to the USDA, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. A 2012 report from the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) revealed that Americans throw away $165 billion of food each year.

The average American household wastes $2,200 in food each year.

The same report discovered that 90 percent of food is thrown away too soon.

Health Reporter Valerie Lego talks with Blue Cross Blue Shield Registered Dietician Grace DeRocha about why you shouldn't just pick the perfect fruit.

