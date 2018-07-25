GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - What better way to enjoy the summer than with a picnic under a big tree, cool breeze blowing and some great summer food!

If this sounds like something you want to put on your list of things to do, then Health Reporter Val Lego has some great treats you need to put in you picnic basket with the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Registered Dietician Grace Derocha.

Blueberry Pancake Frozen Yogurt Pops

Ingredients

• ½ cup Greek whole-milk plain yogurt

• 3 teaspoons honey or pure maple syrup, divided

• 2 tablespoons quartered blueberries or wild blueberries

• 5 wooden popsicle sticks

• 5 slices yellow peach, 1-inch square and ¼ inch thick

Instructions

1. Stir yogurt and 1 teaspoon honey (or syrup) together in a small bowl. Gently stir in blueberries.

2. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange popsicle sticks on the pan, a few inches apart.

3. Spoon the yogurt mixture into 2-inch circles over each stick, smoothing with the back of a spoon.

4. Freeze until firm enough to pick up, at least 2 hours.

5. Remove from the freezer and add the "butter and syrup" by topping each pop with a peach square and a drizzle of honey (or syrup).

6. Return to the freezer for 10 minutes to firm up the honey (or syrup). Serve frozen. Enjoy!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM