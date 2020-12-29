Prescription drug prices getting more affordable

A new Supreme Court ruling puts consumers first when it comes to prescription drug costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've ever been frustrated that you have to go to three different pharmacies to get the best price for your prescriptions, then you'll be happy to know that's all about to change.

Earlier this month, the U.S Supreme Court unanimously ruled to allow states more control over drug companies and their pricing which incudes generic drugs.

As part of the ruling, drug companies will no longer be able to dictate which pharmacies will carry a more affordable version and insurance companies will no longer be the ones to determine whether or not a patient can get the more affordable generic version of a drug.

Health Reporter Val Lego talks with Grand Rapids Pharmacist Mike Koelzer about the new ruling and how soon consumers can see the changes affect their wallets.

If you'd like to learn more about what's happening inside the pharmacy world you can listen to Mike's weekly podcast "The Business of Pharmacy."

