GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Eighty percent, that's the number of teens with depression that go untreated.

The signs of depression in teens can present themselves differently -- from a Goth dressed teen who seems like a loner, to a start high school athlete and straight-A student.

Depression can be expressed different ways in teens. From feeling like you don't belong, to striving to be perfect because you don't feel loved.

That's one of the reasons why the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for depression screening, starting at age 11, by pediatricians because of a rise in teen depression rates. That increase not only puts them at an increased risk of suicide, but it can also lead to chronic depression as an adult.

In addition, this generation of teens and young adults are the loneliest generation. A new survey by national health company Cigna found that Generation Z, which goes from age 6 to 23, feels more alone and left out than any other generation before them.

And what’s more, the Z’s who took the survey said it has nothing to do with smartphones, texting or gaming. So strangely, according to researchers there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the two.

