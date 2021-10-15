Rock'N The Runway GR to rock out for breast cancer

Rock'N The Runway GR takes their virtual fundraiser to the national level.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a way to spruce up your wardrobe and help in the fight against breast cancer, then you'll want to mark Oct. 24 on your calendar.

Rock'N the Runway GR is celebrating 12 years! The show will once again be virtual and it's going national! There are designers from Grand Rapids, Chicago and other cities showcasing their designs.

Rock'N The Runway GR creator Veverly Austin says money raised from the event will go to help both survivors and those fighting breast cancer, especially in minority communities.

"We use fashion to increase awareness especially in the African American and Latino communities. So we really want to make sure the awareness is heightened."

You can watch Rock'N The Runway GR's virtual fashion show for free on Facebook.

Veverly Austin will also be showcasing her designs from her Confident Wear Boutique.

