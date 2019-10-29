GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flu season is here and one of the best ways to prevent sneezing and coughing your way into bed is with the flu shot.

Last year's flu shot proved to be only 29% effective so the CDC has made a few changes to this year's flu vaccine in hopes of improving that percentage.

Despite the fact that the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu there remain a great debate over whether or not to get vaccinated.

Dr. Daniel McGee, a pediatric hospital internist with Spectrum Health's Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and local flu expert answers some of the most common and controversial questions about the flu vaccine.

Watch the whole video here:

