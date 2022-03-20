Something feels fishy: GR spa offers fish pedicures

A Grand Rapids spa is offering fish pedicures—we give it a try in Fresh Life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week on Fresh Life:

A hack for falling asleep in 60 seconds.

Dr. Andrew Weill created the 4-7-8 breathing technique. He says practicing regular mindful breathing can be calming and stress relieving, helping you fall asleep peacefully. I'll show you how to do it.

Getting those toes ready for spring break? Why not try a Fish Pedicure? We stopped by Body Sculpt Better Body Bar & Spa to try it out!

While we're on the trend of things that are a little bit different, we've got one for red wine lovers.

Try microwaving it!

Yes—this is actually something recommended by wine experts.

Red wine is traditionally best at room temperatures. But if you don't drink the whole bottle, you probably put it in the fridge, but then what?

Wine sommeliers say pop your wine in the microwave for 10 seconds to bring it to room temperature and back to that perfect pallet. In fact, they say many high end restaurants do this trick. So why not try it at home?

