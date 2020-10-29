Hospitalized COVID-19 patients getting same drug therapy as President Trump

Spectrum Health is enrolling patients in a Regeneron Clinical Trial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It made headlines when President Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19, now patients right here in Grand Rapids will receive the same treatment.

Spectrum Health is partnering with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to enroll patients into a clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2, the company’s investigational antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

REGN-COV2 is an investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail, consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Regeneron is currently recruiting patients for four clinical trials.

“Spectrum Health is participating in a trial to test the drug’s efficacy in hospitalized patients,” said Spectrum Health Research Physician Gordana Simeunovic, MD. “It is a randomized, double-blind trial that measures the effect of adding the drug to the usual standard-of-care treatment we use in our hospital, compared to adding a placebo.”

The trial is actively enrolling patients hospitalized at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

To learn more contact covid19research@spectrumhealth.org

In a separate clinical trial involving non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients early findings showed that no unexpected safety findings were reported and that REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and improved symptoms.

