Hospitalized COVID-19 patients getting same drug therapy as President Trump

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It made headlines when President Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19, now patients right here in Grand Rapids will receive the same treatment.
Spectrum Health is partnering with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to enroll patients into a clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2, the company’s investigational antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
REGN-COV2 is an investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail, consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Regeneron is currently recruiting patients for four clinical trials.
“Spectrum Health is participating in a trial to test the drug’s efficacy in hospitalized patients,” said Spectrum Health Research Physician Gordana Simeunovic, MD. “It is a randomized, double-blind trial that measures the effect of adding the drug to the usual standard-of-care treatment we use in our hospital, compared to adding a placebo.”
The trial is actively enrolling patients hospitalized at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
To learn more contact covid19research@spectrumhealth.org
In a separate clinical trial involving non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients early findings showed that no unexpected safety findings were reported and that REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and improved symptoms.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.