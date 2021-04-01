Kid-friendly epilepsy diagnosis

Spectrum Health is now home to MEG, a non-invasive and highly accurate brain mapping technology.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is now home to advanced care for children with epilepsy.

Spectrum Health recently acquired a Magnetoencephalography (MEG), one of the most advanced neuroimaging technologies available for mapping brain activity.

The technology is now part of the newly-dedicated Jack H. Miller Magnetoencephalography Center. “This advanced equipment is another example of creating world-class care as close to home as possible for patients facing life-changing health concerns,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

The Jack H. Miller Magnetoencephalography Center will give neurologists and neurosurgeons the most complete picture of neurological function and disease before performing essential neurosurgical procedures.

Jack Miller served as CEO and president of Howard Miller Company and has been a leader in business and philanthropy.

MEG is one of the most advanced functional neuroimaging technologies available for mapping brain activity. It records magnetic fields produced by electrical currents occurring naturally in the brain. It's similar to EEG but provides a much more precise representation of the brain’s activity.

MEG helps to improve non-invasive patient diagnosis with less trauma, lower risk to the patient and better outcomes at a lower cost.

