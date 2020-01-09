Would you like a yoga class with your mammogram?

A new spa-like women's health center offers combined same-day appointments and yoga.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You probably wouldn't put going to the doctor and going to the spa in the same category, but that's exactly what Spectrum Health Women's Health & Wellness Center is trying to create.

Their new facility on Lake Drive is making it easier for women to visit their doctor, get their mammogram and even take in a yoga class all in the same visit.

"We recognize that women don’t always put themselves first when it comes to health and wellness because they are focused on their family’s well-being,” said Suzette Hershman, senior vice president, medical group operations, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “The new Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center is designed specifically for women’s health needs, taking into consideration lifestyle factors and the many competing priorities in their lives. Our goal is to make it easy for them to be healthy and well.”

The spa-like atmosphere is focuses on coordinating same-day appointments to make going to the doctor as efficient as possible.

There also will be a dedicated space for classes on healthy eating, meditation and managing stress.

The new Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center is located at 4069 Lake Drive in southeast Grand Rapids and is currently accepting new patients.

