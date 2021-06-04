Can COVID give you diabetes?

Doctors seeing cases of patients developing diabetes after contracting COVID.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As more people recover from COVID-19 we continue to see correlations between having COVID and other health issues like heart disease, asthma and stroke.

Now cases of diabetes related to having COVID-19 are popping up.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist with Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, tells us this is a possibility.

"We had a few cases of people with pancreatitis that were from COVID and because there is a big interaction between your pancreas and diabetes, if people have injury to their pancreas that could be precipitated by COVID there is definitely the potential that their insulation making capabilities are impaired," Jameson said.

Experts are still learning all the impacts that COVID can have on the body. The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is through social distancing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated.

Head to Vaccinate West MI to schedule a vaccine for you or someone you know.

