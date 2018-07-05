HOLLAND, Mich. - Instead of tip toeing through the tulips, why not try a little Yoga in the Tulips?

Health Reporter Valerie Lego has a relaxing way for you to kick off Tulip Time.

New this year, Happy Soul Yoga has partnered with Tulip Time to offer three yoga classes surrounded by tulips. You do need to register in advance and bring your own yoga matt.

YOGA IN THE TULIPS CLASS TIMES:

Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at Window on the Waterfront

Sunday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Window on the Waterfront

Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park

