Teens struggling with mental health

44% of teens seeking help for depression and anxiety related to the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the pandemic the majority of the focus has been on physical health and stopping the spread of COVID19.

Mental health hasn't received as much attention but people are really struggling including our children.

The Centers for Disease Control tracked mental health related Emergency Room visits between March and October of last year.

Researchers found the number of adolescents seeking help related to mental health were up 44%.

Dr. Lisa Lowery, Division Dhief for Adolescent Medicine at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says the biggest thing parents can do to help their teens is be aware of how they are reacting to situations and everyday life because the signs of depression and anxiety can be very subtle.

If your childe exhibits five or more of these symptoms you should take them to a mental health professional for diagnosis:

changes in sleep

new onset of guilt

changes in energy level

changes in concentration or task completion

changes in appetite

changes in motivation

thoughts of suicide

