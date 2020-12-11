'Pass the COVID, please!' Gathering for Thanksgiving may not be a good idea

Why having a large gathering for Thanksgiving isn't a good idea.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and that has some wondering if they should still have a large Thanksgiving holiday dinner with extended family.

Dr. Daniel McGee with Spectrum Health says it's best to cancel your plans, "You're taking four separate households bringing them all together into an indoor space and it's those kind of gatherings where we're now seeing the spread of COVID."

And while some are planning to have everyone tested before they come to dinner, Dr. Mcgee says that's no guarantee that you won't get COVID 19,"There can be a long time between when you get tested and when you get your results back. So a negative result on Tuesday doesn't mean you don't have COVID on Thursday, especially since symptoms for COVID take anywhere from 7 to 14 days to show up."

Despite Dr. McGee's advice we know there are still many who plan to be together for Thanksgiving, here are his tips for a socially distant dinner.

Consider a virtual dinner

Have dinner outdoors if possible

Have dinner in a well ventilated place

Stay 6 feet or more apart indoors

Wear a mask when not eating

Have different households sit at different tables

And there are some positives of opting out of Thanksgiving dinner with family, you won't have to discuss politics or the coronavirus.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.