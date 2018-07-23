GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - For most parents sending their kids off to camp is a fun experience but for others it may not even be an option, especially if their child has a compromised immune system because of an illness or cancer.

But that's changed thanks to the Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids, it’s the nation's only germ free Children's Center.

Health Reporter Valerie Lego talks with parents and kids about how this center has changed their lives and highlights one of their many summer camps.

