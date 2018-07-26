Guys, if you hate wearing neck ties, this one is for you! They really could kill you -- and there is research that backs it up.

It all has to do with blood flow, more specifically, blood flow to your brain. This was studied by researchers in Germany that took two groups and used an MRI to measure blood flow. They had men wear a loose necktie, then a tight necktie, then a loose neck tie for 15 minutes at a time.

Here's what they found:

Those with the tight ties had on average a 7.5 percent decrease in blood flow.

Research says the real health concern, like stroke, comes at a 10 percent reduction in blood flow. What we don't know is if you consistently wear a tight tie every day for eight hours, is that enough for concern?

Not to mention the fact that they are germ magnets! You sneeze on them, drag them along desks, outside of cars, wear them in the bathroom at work.

When was the last time your dry cleaned your tie? They should be cleaned at least every second time you wear them.

