There's a new bra on the market and it's specifically for breast cancer survivors. The bra that helps them retain heat after a mastectomy.
The Thermal Bra was the brain child of Jodie Faber who experienced how cold her breasts got after her mastectomy. She partnered with Spectrum Health Innovations, with collaboration from a team called Elemental out of Central Michigan University.
Elemental is helping to kickstart the company.
The great news is that they are now available for purchase!
