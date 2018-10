There's a new bra on the market and it's specifically for breast cancer survivors. The bra that helps them retain heat after a mastectomy.

The Thermal Bra was the brain child of Jodie Faber who experienced how cold her breasts got after her mastectomy. She partnered with Spectrum Health Innovations, with collaboration from a team called Elemental out of Central Michigan University.

Elemental is helping to kickstart the company.

The great news is that they are now available for purchase!

