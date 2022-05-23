This survey takes two minutes and will support your mental health

Easterseals of Michigan is offering mental health self-screenings online.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New statistics from the CDC found that nearly 20% of adults and 37% of teens and children have seen mental health decline over that past two years during the pandemic.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Easterseals of Michigan has put together a Mental Health is Health campaign.

In addition their many resources, Easterseals is offering free two-minute mental health screenings on a dozen mental health topics, including: depression, anxiety, eating disorders and even one for parents to screen their teenagers mental health.

