Time to head back to the new normal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the mask mandates lift in Michigan and more of us head back to the office, many have an uneasy feeling about stepping back into life as we "knew it." For some, it's even causing panic attacks.

Bob Vandepol is the executive director of the Pine Rest Employee Assistance Program with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and has some advice to help us get back to at least some kind of normal.

It's important to understand that the pandemic did traumatize us. So how do we cope?

Vandepol says the worst thing you can so is pretend you're okay. We need to acknowledge it's okay to have anxiety about what the new normal is and break it down in a way that our minds can handle the change.

"Recognize the fact that I've done hard things before. How did I do it? Set some goals for yourself. By having a plan you will feel calmer and willing to take the next step. Then you go into a growth mode and not a panic mode," Vandepol said.

TIPS

Talk to your employer about whether you can work from home part time.

Do a few trial runs and visit the workplace without having to work.

Speak up if your workplace is stressful or colleagues are problematic.

Try not to self-medicate.

