Time to get some zzz's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many schools are starting in the next few days and that means kids will need to be back on a regular schedule, which many of them haven't had in quite a while.
Dr. Hovig Artinian, a sleep specialist with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, has tips on how to get them back on track.
TIPS
- Figure out how much sleep your child or teen actually needs. This should be based upon your observations of them.
- If your child or teen wants to take naps during the day or falls asleep easily like when watching a movie, nighttime sleep may not be adequate.
- Create a school schedule the whole family will take seriously.
- Consider starting with a morning meeting that maps out the schedule for the day so they know what's expected (no naps allowed).
- Make sure they're getting enough exercise.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.