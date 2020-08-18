Time to get some zzz's

Tips on how to get your kid's sleep back on schedule.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many schools are starting in the next few days and that means kids will need to be back on a regular schedule, which many of them haven't had in quite a while.

Dr. Hovig Artinian, a sleep specialist with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, has tips on how to get them back on track.

TIPS

Figure out how much sleep your child or teen actually needs. This should be based upon your observations of them.

If your child or teen wants to take naps during the day or falls asleep easily like when watching a movie, nighttime sleep may not be adequate.

Create a school schedule the whole family will take seriously.

Consider starting with a morning meeting that maps out the schedule for the day so they know what's expected (no naps allowed).

Make sure they're getting enough exercise.

