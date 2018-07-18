GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Let's face it when it's hot, sometimes you just don't want to cook. But that doesn't mean you still can't find something healthy to eat.

Health Reporter Val Lego catches up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Registered Dietician Grace DeRocha at the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market for the perfect flavorful summertime dinner recipe for you, stuffed avocados.

Caprese-Stuffed Avocados

Ingredients

• 2 avocados, pitted

• 1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh mozzarella

• 1/3 cup black olives, chopped

• ¼ cup of fresh basil leaves, chopped

• 2 tsp. Italian seasoning to taste

• 1-3 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar to taste

• 1-3 Tbsp Extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Scoop out avocados, leaving a small border. Dice avocado and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, toss diced avocado with tomatoes, mozzarella, black olives, basil, Italian seasoning, balsamic, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Divide salad among 4 avocado halves. Enjoy!

© 2018 WZZM