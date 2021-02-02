Vaccine clinic volunteers needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, operated by Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan, is seeking community volunteers in non-clinical roles to support the vaccine clinic.



When vaccine is available for the clinic to open at full capacity, approximately 150 volunteers are needed per 4-hour shift. Volunteers may assist with greeting clinic attendees, providing directional assistance, escorting attendees who need help, sanitizing and organizing supplies, performing temperature checks and more. Volunteers need not have prior healthcare experience.



To begin the volunteer process, community members ages 18 and older are asked to complete this survey with Kent County Emergency Management, which is partnering to assist with volunteer management at the clinic. Additionally, volunteers must not have any felonies or misdemeanors within the last ten years, have a valid driver's license with no suspensions in the past five years, and not had a fever or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus for at least 14 days prior to volunteering. The survey will include authorization for a routine background check. Upon completion, eligible volunteers will receive a confirmation email and instructions for signing up for available shifts.



“Vaccinating our community is a huge undertaking. Just as our organizations are working together, we believe that the West Michigan spirit in so many of our community members will draw people to this volunteer opportunity,” said Dr. Adam London, administrative health officer at the Kent County Health Department. “We are all in this together, and we believe the COVID-19 vaccine provides great hope for us to be able to return to normal and enjoy being with our families and friends again.”



Volunteers who sign a commitment promising at least 20 hours of service at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic will become eligible for vaccination as a health care volunteer and part of critical infrastructure. These vaccinations will be made as soon as reasonably possible given the limitations of available vaccine supply and clinic schedule.



Volunteers will not receive pay for their time or travel; however, they will receive free parking in designated nearby parking structures and light refreshments will be provided.



Volunteers will receive training for their role immediately prior to their shift. Also, all volunteers will be required to wear a mask for their entire shift and must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening survey within four hours prior to the start of their shift.



Clinicians who are interested in volunteering are invited to complete the survey and may serve as general support volunteers. At this time, clinical roles are being staffed through partnering healthcare organizations and healthcare education partners. Should clinical volunteer shifts become available, clinical volunteers may be contacted with opportunities to fulfill such assignments.



As vaccine clinics expand and open within all west Michigan counties and with a focus on historically underserved communities, additional volunteer opportunities will arise here and with other vaccine providers.



Additional frequently asked questions are available here.