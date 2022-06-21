x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Healthy You

Vaccines now available in West Michigan for kids 5 and under

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at healthcare sites throughout West Michigan.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids 5 and under in West Michigan, which includes both the 3-shot Pfizer and 2-shot Moderna.

Spectrum Health's Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Rosemary Olivero has advice for parents on which vaccine to consider for your child. 

"If you're a parent who's making decisions based on a child who has really severe needle phobia, and the decision to give a child two versus three doses, it may be a big deciding factor for you."

Here is what health care providers in West Michigan have available for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under:

SPECTRUM HEALTH

  • Pfizer vaccine - all pediatricians offices available now
  • Moderna - available next Tuesday at all urgent cares

TRINITY HEALTH

  • Placing order soon
  • Vaccines will be available at pediatrician offices

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available next week
  • Offering Pfizer and Moderna and will be administered at all UMHW family physician sites

KENT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

OTTAWA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available June 22nd
  •  Please call 616.392.5266 and there is a phone tree that will prompt you. The clinic in Holland is at 12251 James Street. If demand is high they may start taking walk-ins

MUSKEGON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

  • Encouraging parents to get vaccinations through primary care provider or contact maskupmuskegon.org

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement