Vaccines now available in West Michigan for kids 5 and under

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids 5 and under in West Michigan, which includes both the 3-shot Pfizer and 2-shot Moderna.
Spectrum Health's Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Rosemary Olivero has advice for parents on which vaccine to consider for your child.
"If you're a parent who's making decisions based on a child who has really severe needle phobia, and the decision to give a child two versus three doses, it may be a big deciding factor for you."
Here is what health care providers in West Michigan have available for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under:
SPECTRUM HEALTH
- Pfizer vaccine - all pediatricians offices available now
- Moderna - available next Tuesday at all urgent cares
TRINITY HEALTH
- Placing order soon
- Vaccines will be available at pediatrician offices
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST
- Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available next week
- Offering Pfizer and Moderna and will be administered at all UMHW family physician sites
KENT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines available
- Clinic availability and scheduling at clinics throughout West Michigan can be found at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/ or call (616) 632-7200 to schedule an appointment at the any one of Kent County’s four health department clinics https://www.accesskent.com/Health/health_clinics.htm
OTTAWA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available June 22nd
- Please call 616.392.5266 and there is a phone tree that will prompt you. The clinic in Holland is at 12251 James Street. If demand is high they may start taking walk-ins
MUSKEGON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- Encouraging parents to get vaccinations through primary care provider or contact maskupmuskegon.org
