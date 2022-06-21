Vaccines now available in West Michigan for kids 5 and under

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at healthcare sites throughout West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids 5 and under in West Michigan, which includes both the 3-shot Pfizer and 2-shot Moderna.

Spectrum Health's Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Rosemary Olivero has advice for parents on which vaccine to consider for your child.

"If you're a parent who's making decisions based on a child who has really severe needle phobia, and the decision to give a child two versus three doses, it may be a big deciding factor for you."

Here is what health care providers in West Michigan have available for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under:

SPECTRUM HEALTH

Pfizer vaccine - all pediatricians offices available now

Moderna - available next Tuesday at all urgent cares

TRINITY HEALTH

Placing order soon

Vaccines will be available at pediatrician offices

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available next week

Offering Pfizer and Moderna and will be administered at all UMHW family physician sites

KENT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines available

Clinic availability and scheduling at clinics throughout West Michigan can be found at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/ or call (616) 632-7200 to schedule an appointment at the any one of Kent County’s four health department clinics https://www.accesskent.com/Health/health_clinics.htm

OTTAWA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available June 22nd

Please call 616.392.5266 and there is a phone tree that will prompt you. The clinic in Holland is at 12251 James Street. If demand is high they may start taking walk-ins

MUSKEGON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Encouraging parents to get vaccinations through primary care provider or contact maskupmuskegon.org

