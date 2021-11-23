We're seeing a surge

Dr. Adam London is the Administrative health Officer for the Kent County Health Department and shares his concerns about the current situation,

"This virus right now is looking for susceptible people. Those who remain in our community who are susceptible who haven't been sick before are unvaccinated. And so it's going to burn through that population. And sadly, it's causing a lot of harm and injury to that population. So we really want to encourage them, please get vaccinated, too. As soon as possible. It's going to protect you. It's gonna protect your loved ones. If you do it now you can be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas in the new year."