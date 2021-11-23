We're seeing a surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our COVID-19 numbers are approaching the highest since the pandemic began and it's becoming enough of a concern at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a face mask advisory.
Dr. Adam London is the Administrative health Officer for the Kent County Health Department and shares his concerns about the current situation,
"This virus right now is looking for susceptible people. Those who remain in our community who are susceptible who haven't been sick before are unvaccinated. And so it's going to burn through that population. And sadly, it's causing a lot of harm and injury to that population. So we really want to encourage them, please get vaccinated, too. As soon as possible. It's going to protect you. It's gonna protect your loved ones. If you do it now you can be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas in the new year."
If you need a COVID-19 test or would like to schedule a vaccine got to Vaccinate West Michigan.
