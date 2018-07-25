GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - He lost his feet, left hand, and the fingers on his right hand due to a rare, near fatal strep throat infection. Now 45-year-old Alto resident Kevin Breen is about to debut a medical breakthrough in prosthetics.

Kevin recently became one of the first in the United States to be fit with a new bionic prosthetic TASKA hand. It's a water resistant myo-electric prosthetic hand developed in New Zealand.

Since being fit with the hand, Kevin can more easily grip and perform everyday tasks, like holding a fork or a glass of water with just the touch of a button.

Kevin relates it to something out of a sci-fi movie. He says one of the best comments came from his son, “Whoa dad! You have a Darth Vader arm!"

The prosthetics run between $50,000 and $100,000 -- and Kevin says, he is getting ready to use everything they've got.

