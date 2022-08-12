Grand Haven woman shares her breast cancer story

"If I can somehow use this journey to help other women, then it was worth it," said WGHN Morning Radio Host Mary Ellen Murphy about her breast cancer journey.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Many women weren't able to get their mammograms during the pandemic. A national study by the American Cancer Society found that mammograms decreased by 6% during the pandemic.

A local woman is among those who put off her yearly screening—and it almost cost her her life.

If her voice sounds familiar, it's because she's been waking you up in West Michigan for nearly 23 years. Mary Ellen Murphy is currently the morning voice of WGHN radio in Grand Haven.

"I didn't get into radio for myself, I got into radio to serve the audience," Mary Ellen said. "So it's all about them. That's what I love."

It's a job that keeps her busy, which means self care can sometimes take a back seat.

"I hadn't had a mammogram in three years," she said.

In March, Mary Ellen scheduled one, with an outcome she didn't expect. She had breast cancer.

"I was mad at myself for not getting a mammogram sooner because this could have been preventable. I was scared."

She underwent a lumpectomy and radiation, and she would need to tell her listeners, "I chose to share this because I'm transparent on the radio as what I do. Why would I not tell people right? And the support that I received."

Cards, letters, flowers all helping her through the journey that would last six months.

Mary Ellen may have completed her last radiation treatment, but her cancer journey is far from over.

"Mammograms every six months and appointments with a surgeon and I won't be declared cancer free, I don't believe till five years have passed."

Mary Ellen says she's lucky her breast cancer didn't end her life.

"If I can somehow use this journey to help other women, then it was worth it."

And with this second chance, she wants to make sure other women hear one message loud and clear: "Get your mammogram. Get your mammogram and the type of cancer I have would not be found with an exam, you would need a mammogram for that."

