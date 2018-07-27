If you could have a perfect day, what would it be? Careful with your answer because apparently, we only get 15 of them year!

In a survey commissioned by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, 2,000 adults were asked what their idea of a perfect day was.

Here’s what they said:

Waking up at 8:15 a.m. to a sunny, 75-degree day

Enjoying three hours outside, four hours with family, three hours with friends and ending the day with three hours of television before hopping into bed at 10:50 p.m.

Here's how it all adds up! According to the survey, out of 365 days in a year, we 15 perfect days and 204 good days, which leaves about 146 not so good days.

So, use those perfect days wisely!

