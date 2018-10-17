GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There is growing concern over the dozens of polio-like cases that are hitting kids now in 22 states and the situation is creeping ever closer to Michigan. New cases have been discovered in Illinois.

The CDC has confirmed 62 cases of what they say is Acute Flaccid Myelitis or AFM.

The mysterious illness is being compared to polio. The average age of those affected is 4, and 90 percent of the cases are under 18.

Health Reporter Valerie Lego talks with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Bill Bush about what parents need to know about this rare virus.

