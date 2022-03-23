Yawning at work? You may be burned out

There may be another reason why you constantly feel like you need a nap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you find yourself yawning trying to get through the day you may just assume your sleep deprived but are you?

It could be that two years of a pandemic, working from home and constantly figuring out new ways to do something has you burned out!

Dr. Diedre Conroy is a Behavioral Sleep Specialist with University of Michigan Health says for those suffering from burn out your body might be tired but that doesn't mean you're able to sleep, “We call this tired but wired. These patients find it difficult to turn off their thoughts. Their mind races and they can’t shut it down. They feel exhausted but aren’t able to fall asleep. ”

How do you tell the difference?

Dr. Conroy suggests asking yourself these questions:

What is your sleep schedule? Do you allow yourself adequate sleep?

What are your lifestyle factors, including nutrition and exercise?

How is your mental health? Do you experience anxiety or depression?

What are the stressors in your work and personal life?

For those who are curious about whether they need more sleep, Conroy recommends the Epworth Sleepiness Scale as a quick and easy way to evaluate whether you need to get more sleep, improve your sleep practices or seek medical attention.

