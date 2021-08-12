You may never get over your COVID cough

Study by NIH shows lung damage from COVID is permanent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're still learning about the long term effects of COVID-19. And now a new study from the National Institutes of Health has discovered that COVID physically changes lung tissue and damages the immune system. Dr. Andrew Jamison and infectious disease specialists from Mercy Health who read the study says the results show COVID can cause severe debilitating damage that has long lasting effects.

Dr. Jameson says there's been much debate over how COVID differs from the flu and this study shows evidence of how much more damage COVID does to the lungs, "Many people who get sick from flu don't actually end up passing away from flu, pneumonia, it's actually the secondary bacterial infections that come on, when people are susceptible. And so the damage that was seen from those secondary bacterial infections with influenza, were seen without the extra infection with COVID. So COVID does some of the same kind of damage without any extra help."

And that's why Dr. Jameson adds that vaccination is so important in fighting COVID-19, "What happens with a vaccine is that you get both antibodies and you get memory cells. The antibodies help prevent infection altogether, but the memory cells are the ones that really give us this great layer of protection for our organs. So if you get unlucky enough after being vaccinated to get COVID Those memory cells will do an amazing job at protecting your lungs, protecting your heart protecting other organs like like your pancreas, so those memory cells from vaccination will step in and prevent you from getting this type of disease.

