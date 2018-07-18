GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you've gone to the doctor lately you may have noticed it's a little harder to get antibiotics.

Doctors are taking this issue of over-prescribing antibiotics seriously because of these so-called super bugs that are becoming an epidemic.

These are bacteria that cannot be killed using any current antibiotics. In fact, they've become so smart, they actually adapt to antibiotics because of the overuse making them immune to any type of treatment.

And now new research has found that we might be contributing to their growth just by shampooing our hair and brushing our teeth.

Some of them contain an ingredient called triclosan which is an anti-bacterial which has been found to contribute to the superbugs ability to become immune to antibiotics.

If you want to know if you're using products with triclosan in it you can check the list of ingredients in your soaps, shaving creams, toothpastes, even pet shampoos. You can find a complete list here.

