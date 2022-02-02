Cold weather, snow shoveling can increase chance of heart attack

Health experts with Cleveland Clinic say many people underestimate just how strenuous snow shoveling can be, and it can put a lot of strain on your heart.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A winter storm is bearing down on West Michigan, with some areas expected to receive upwards of a foot of snow.

Snowfall isn't uncommon across the Wolverine State, but this storm system will bring a heavy dense snow which could be dangerous for some. It's called "heart attack snow."

Health experts with Cleveland Clinic say many people underestimate just how strenuous snow shoveling can be, and it can put a lot of strain on your heart. So, they are offering the following tips.

take your time – don't push yourself.

rest if you feel tired

stay warm and hydrated

Additionally, here are some warning signs of a heart of attack.

sudden chest pain,

trouble breathing,

pain that radiates down the arm or into the neck

Other less common signs of heart attack include:

getting tired more easily

feeling faint

feeling like a cold sweat is coming on

Health experts say people who are at an increased risk for heart attacks from snow shoveling include those over 45, are overweight, have a history of heart disease, in addition to other factors.

