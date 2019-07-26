GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday night West Michigan's Hispanic Center held a seminar that focused on mental health for minorities.

Like Jose Salinas, who has struggled with addiction for years.

"Since I was 12 years old I knew nothing different; using drugs, selling drugs and doing all the things that go along with that. But I knew nothing different, that was my normal," Salinas said.

Salinas' key to recovery was treating his mental health.

"One out of five people suffer from a mental health problem in any given year," he said.

Experts say cultural differences and language barriers can play a large factor in mental health.

The event was hosted "more for under served people that have no insurance, no services and communities like the LGBTQ community," Eloy Baez the event organizer said.

"They don't have that ability to, for example, express what they are going through, and sometimes they don't have funds for an interpreter so they just don't go [to treatment]," Baez said.

Treatment includes stress management and finding a support system.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter