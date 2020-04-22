MICHIGAN, USA — From the cancellation of celebrations like graduations and birthday parties, to not being able to see friends and family in person, COVID-19 has brought with it many disappointments for our children.

So how can we best help them through this? 13 ON YOUR SIDE’S Meredith TerHaar spoke with Dr. Nicole Beurkens she shared some valuable insights.

Dr. Beurkens recommends first looking for behavioral cues about disappointment.

Secondly, model your own communication skills, stay calm, present the facts, and don’t further worry them about the unknown.

Finally, Dr. Beurkens says listen and empathize. She says if there is a silver lining to all this, it’s the opportunity for your kids to build resilience. It’s an important life skill that will serve them well throughout their lives.

