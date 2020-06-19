Keep your cool while working out in the heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The heat is on across West Michigan and with gyms still closed, that means many of us are working out outside. 616 Fit owner Tom Sullivan joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to talk about what you need to know to workout in the heat safely.
Here are Tom's suggestions:
- Aim to workout at times of the day when the sun isn't as intense and temperatures are lowest. Morning or evening if possible.
- See shade or workout indoors in the A/C or in a cool basement.
- Hydration starts hours before your workout and continues well after your workout.
- As always, listen to your body. Your intensity may have to lower to allow for a safe workout. Stop if you are getting dizzy or nauseous, if you get the chills or if you stop sweating. It's best to run or exercise with a buddy in case something heat related happens.
