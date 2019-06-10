Many restaurants have meals that exceed the number of calories you should consume in a whole day, and that's just for one meal. Since 1970, our portions in America have grown 20-25%. As consumers, we are often looking at quantity for the price, which may be contributing to that continued growth.

Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shares shows us what we should be doing instead of continually increasing our portion sizes.

Start thinking about your plate differently. Instead of planning your meals around what meat you want to eat, which is generally how we plan our meals, instead plan them around the vegetables. Do you want a salad or do you want asparagus? When everything is on your plate, you should have half of the total being vegetables and fruit. The other half can be divided into 2/3 protein and 1/3 carbs. That said, you don't need to fill up the entire plate to achieve that ratio.

By scaling back, and changing the way you look at your meals, you can get healthier.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.