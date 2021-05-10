Get paid $1,500 to be a professional napper

"Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity. The individuals will be required to take part in a video call before and after each experiment, to ensure they understand their tasks fully, and to complete a verbal questionnaire detailing their experiences and results. In return for their participation, each ‘nap reviewer’ will receive a payment of $1,500 at the end of the testing period," the 'Each Night' website says.