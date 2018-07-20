Because injuries don’t always happen during “business hours,” and not all injuries require a trip to the ER, the lakeshore’s largest orthopaedic practice is now offering urgent care.

If you’ve experienced a bone, muscle, ligament or tension injury and you want to be seen right away, but it’s not so traumatic that it requires a trip to the ER, Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon’s urgent care may be the answer.

Conveniently located one block west of the E Sherman Boulevard, U.S.-31 interchange, the urgent care staff will see you right away, evaluate your injury and consult with their team of specialists, if necessary, to determine the best course of action.

The urgent care is open: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.oamkg.com or call 231-733-1326

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM