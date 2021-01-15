Mental health and productivity tips for the new year

There are small changes you can make in your day-to-day that’ll help you tackle 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders are accustomed to grey and gloomy winters. But the time of year is compounded by things we’re a little less used to, like working from home and just generally living during a pandemic.

Amy Ritsema, the co-owner of OnSite Wellness, offered the following tips about everything from self-care and staying connected to productivity.

Making a conscious effort to do even the basics of self-care is especially important right now.

Ritsema suggests making sure you’re getting enough sleep, eating right and exercising. Just bundling up for a 10 minute walk around the block can help your mental and physical health.

Don’t forget about social well-being either. Stay connected with your loved ones and friends, even if it’s over the phone or video chat.

The other big thing to maintain is a work-life balance, especially if you’re working from home.

“Setting up your routine, I'm still going to get up in the morning, I'm going to get dressed,” Ritsema said. “Yeah, there may be more comfortable clothes, but there's something about getting dressed and getting ready that prepares you for the day and helps you with your productivity.”

If you can, Ritsema also recommends separating your personal space from your work space to mentally disconnect. Establish your work schedule and do your best to stick to it.

There are also little changes you can make in your day-to-day life to boost your mental health.

Whether you’re experiencing struggles for the first time, or they’re being amplified, there are things you can do to help. If you’re really struggling, be sure to find a professional.

For the little changes you can make, one of Ritsema’s top suggestions is establishing boundaries.

With so much happening in the news lately, it’s easy to get lost in it. Limit yourself to a 30 minute window to get updates, then turn it off. Same goes for push notifications on your phone and even social media.

Be self-aware of how you’re feeling. Find things that bring you joy and don’t forget to focus on the good.

“Going back to that gratitude and that positive thinking and trying not to let what's happening in the news media run your life, which can be difficult,” Ritsema said. “It’s super important to realize that there are other things, you have a job potentially, your children, your family. How do we focus on the positives?”

Ritsema recommends doing a gratitude checklist every day. Start your morning by writing down three things you’re grateful for, and that’ll set the precedent for the rest of your day.

As a reminder, there are virtual mental health care options, and you can check what benefits are offered through your insurance provider.

