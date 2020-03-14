If you have health-related questions about coronavirus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has opened a hotline to provide answers.

The hotline opened Saturday morning and will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Experts will be answering health-related questions and directing residents to resources in their local communities and other state government departments.

Staff will not be able to give clinical advice or diagnosis over the phone. If you believe you have the virus you are asked to contact your health provider.

The hotline number is 1-888-535-6136.

Patients with confirmed infection have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

