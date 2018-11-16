GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The area is being invaded by blue men as the West Michigan Prostate Health Alliance reminds men to #GetChecked!

It's all a part of "Movember Invasion" working to spread awareness about prostate cancer. WMPHA's invasion includes posting "GET CHECKED!" throughout locations frequented by men including all West Michigan MVP's, key business office buildings, churches and barber shops.

WMPHA kicked off the campaign earlier this fall during ArtPrize with an event on the Blue Bridge as well as at an ArtPrize exhibit, a seven-foot-tall steel structure of a man painted blue, titled "A Man In The City, A Conversation of Numbers" by artist John Sauve.

According to WMPHA, one in every seven West Michigan men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and here in West Michigan, this year, around 1,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate disease.

“Our Blue Man ‘invasion’ is another opportunity to educate men about the need to “Get Checked!,” said said Bill Payne, WMPHA member and Amway Vice Chairman. “I know firsthand, that with early detection and by working with your health professional to make informed decisions, you can make a complete recovery.”

The WMPHA created a website that offers a series of resources to men who are various points in their health journey. The resources include the ability to connect with a mentor who is a prostate cancer survivor, links to support organizations and the opportunity to confirm a recent prostate health exam or make a commitment to schedule one. The WMPHA founders recognize the need for additional prostate health education among West Michigan men and their families including the importance of regular, periodic screening, the many treatment options available and the support resources for families. You can visit their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13OnYourSide.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM