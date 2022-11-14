Local nonprofit raises over $40K in NYC Marathon

Still I Run is the only non-profit in the US that promotes the benefits of running for mental health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit that promotes running for mental health participated in the New York City Marathon last weekend, raising over $40,000 for the cause.

Called "Still I Run", the group was selected as a charity partner in April. Their team received five charity bibs, which were given to applicants from around the country who wanted to represent the nonprofit.

Runners hit the streets last weekend in New York City and the team raised over $40,000.

Hudsonville resident Sasha Wolff founded Still I Run in 2016 after using running to help with her mental health struggles.

"I have not stopped running for my mental health since because it's that sense of accomplishment, that confidence, there's the chemical reaction going on in your brain," Wolff said.

Chris Vetter, one of the members of the Still I Run team who participated in the marathon last week, says mental health is a lot like running.

"Sometimes you're running downhill and you can't stop your legs and everything's kind of snowballing downhill," Vetter said. "And then sometimes you're running back uphill and everything's going better. And then also sometimes you're just on flat road and everything's okay. But that's life, too."

To learn more about Still I Run or to get involved, click here.

