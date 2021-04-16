One Small Change: Mentality Shift for Weight Loss

Rather than focusing on what you can't eat, focus on healthy options you can add to your diet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer just around the corner many of us feel a new sense of urgency to get rid of the 5, 10 or 15 pounds we might have gained during this pandemic year.

That's why in April our One Small Change is focused on healthy ways to lose weight. This week Endurance Coach Kari Stuart is sharing the benefits of shifting your mentality from one of elimination to one of addition.

"Many popular diets tend to live on the extreme end of behavior change and they are all about what NOT to do – don't eat this, don't cook like that, don't eat at this time, no no no," explained Kari.

"For many of us, that feeling of deprivation makes us feel anxious and we crave the things we are not "supposed" to have. For that reason, diets often backfire. It is hard to sustain such a shift in our habits and it's mentally exhausting.

Here's one thing you can do to lose weight, and it's not a diet and you don't have to eliminate anything. In fact, you get to add something. Add one thing that's good for you, and here's a few ideas.

Option 1: Drink more water. Water has so many benefits for our health, and one of them is that it can help you to eat less. There are several studies that find drinking a glass or two of water before a meal helps people feel full.

Option 2: Add Fiber. Fiber adds bulk to a meal and helps to make that meal more filling although you're consuming less calories.

Option 3: Add protein. Protein is a macronutrient that helps us to say full between meals, which means you may be less likely to snack between meals.

Adding these things, plus slowing down and checking in with how we feel, are great ways to initiate change. Coming to the table with a mindset of abundance—rather than scarcity—can help you avoid those anxious, frustrated feelings that often accompany dieting."

For more tips like these, visit Kari's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.