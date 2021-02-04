One Small Change: Spring weight loss tips

In April, 13 is ON YOUR SIDE with nutrition and exercise tips to help you reach your goals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is here and that means summer is right around the corner. Many of us feel a new sense of urgency to shed the COVID 5, 10 or 15 pounds we might have gained over the last year.

This month our 13 ON YOUR SIDE One Small Change series is going to focus on a mix of nutrition and exercise suggestions to get rid of those unwanted pounds.

This week, Endurance Coach Kari Stuart suggests grabbing your walking shoes and heading outside for a fast-paced walk. She says you want to walk at a pace that increases your heart rate and makes you a bit breathless.

"That's your calorie-burning zone," Stuart said.

So while a casual stroll outside is definitely good for your mind and body, if weight loss is your goal, you'll need to kick it up a notch.

For more insights like these, head to Kari's website.

